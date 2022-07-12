Noesen signed a two-year contract extension with the Hurricanes on Tuesday. The first year of the contract is a two-way deal, whereas the second year of the contract is a one-way deal.

Noesen led the AHL with 48 goals through 70 contests in 2021-22. Despite his impressive level of production at the AHL level, the 29-year-old forward will almost certainly once again spend most of the 2022-23 campaign in the minors.