Teravainen picked up an assist in 19:16 of ice time during Tuesday's 2-1 win over Calgary.

Teravainen has enjoyed a rock-solid start to the season, notching two goals and 10 points through his first 12 games. The 25-year-old forward will look to pot his first goal in seven contests Friday against a Red Wings team that's allowing 3.54 scores per match this year, 25th in the NHL.