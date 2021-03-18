Foegele (upper body) will play Thursday against Columbus, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.
Foegele was pulled from Tuesday's game versus Detroit by the NHL's in-game concussion spotters, but that was evidently a precautionary move. The 24-year-old winger is expected to skate on Carolina's third line during Thursday's contest.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Exits with upper-body injury•
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Lights lamp versus Panthers•
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Snags go-ahead goal•
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Steadily marking scoresheet•
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Fills empty cage•
-
Hurricanes' Warren Foegele: Tallies second goal•