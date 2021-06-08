Foegele (upper body) will not play Game 5 against the Lightning on Tuesday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Foegele will miss his first game of the postseason with the injury, which occurred in Game 3 but was something he was able to play through in Game 4. Carolina is getting Nino Niederretier and Vincernt Trocheck back Thursday, however, which may have prompted the decision for Foegele to sit this one out.