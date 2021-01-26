Beauvillier (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Beauvillier suffered this lower-body injury during Sunday's loss to the Devils. He'll be required to miss at least the next three games, and he'll be eligible to play Sunday against the Flyers. Kieffer Bellows is expected to draw back into the lineup with Beauvillier out.
