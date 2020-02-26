Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: One goal in last eight games
Beauvillier only has one goal and one assist in his last eight games for the Islanders.
Overall Beauvillier is still having a solid season with 18 goals and 20 assists in 62 games. He's on pace to beat the 21 goals (career-high) he had during the 2017-18 season and the 38 career points are already a career best. Beauvillier, for the most part, has played on the second line with Brock Nelson and a rotating winger on the right side. Beauvillier scores in bunches and right now he has gone cold.
