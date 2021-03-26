Beauvillier scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over Boston.

Beauvillier scored the game-winner on a rebound in the crease after Nick Leddy's shot trickled under the arm of Jaroslav Halak. It came just 21 seconds into OT. Beauvillier's production this season is below previous seasons, but so is his shooting percentage. He's at just 7.1 percent with a career average of 12.1. That means he's due for a correction, and it looks like that's what he's been doing, as Beauvillier has a goal in each of his last three games.