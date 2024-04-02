Share Video

Nelson scored the overtime winner in Monday's 4-3 victory against the Flyers.

The tally is Nelson's 30th on the campaign. Despite the milestone, Nelson had gone 10 games without a goal before Monday's tilt. Over the last 11 contests, Nelson has a goal and five points. He has 61 points through 74 games, but the production hasn't been that strong recently.

