Nelson scored two goals in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Rangers.
Both tallies came in the second period, giving the Islanders a 2-1 lead that slipped away late. Nelson had found the back of the net only once over the prior 16 games, but he's still had another strong season while producing his third straight 30-goal campaign, collecting 32 goals and 65 points in 80 contests.
More News
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Ends 10-game slump•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Two helpers against Blueshirts•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: One of each in win•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Distributes three more assists•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Logs two helpers Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Moving on up franchise list•