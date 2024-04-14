Nelson scored two goals in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Rangers.

Both tallies came in the second period, giving the Islanders a 2-1 lead that slipped away late. Nelson had found the back of the net only once over the prior 16 games, but he's still had another strong season while producing his third straight 30-goal campaign, collecting 32 goals and 65 points in 80 contests.