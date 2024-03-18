Nelson picked up two assists, one shorthanded, in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

He helped set up both of Bo Horvat's tallies on the afternoon, but no other Islander was able to solve Igor Shesterkin. Nelson snapped a brief three-game point drought with the performance, but he's had a very productive month -- over the last 14 games, the 32-year-old has delivered seven multi-point efforts, racking up seven goals and 17 points in total.