Nelson tallied a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-1 win over New Jersey.

Nelson picked up an assist on Kyle Palmieri's marker in the first period before extending the Islanders' lead to 3-1 in the second, swiping a loose puck past Jake Allen. The 32-year-old Nelson has points in four straight games, totaling three goals and three assists in that span. He's up to 33 goals and 67 points through 81 games heading into Wednesday's regular-season finale versus Pittsburgh.