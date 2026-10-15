Nelson scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Stars.

Nelson started the year with a three-point effort, but that's also what he's produced across the last six games combined. The veteran center has three goals, three helpers, 14 shots on net, six blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating across seven appearances. He remains in a second-line role, giving him a decent chance to contribute in any given game, but he's likely to be more of a supporting figure in the Avalanche's offense this year.