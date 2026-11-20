Nelson scored twice, including once on the power play, and added an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.

Nelson has four goals and three assists over his last seven outings. The 35-year-old center should continue to see more chances on offense during Nathan MacKinnon's (lower body) absence, which will stretch into December. Nelson is up to eight goals, eight assists, 39 shots on net, 17 blocked shots, 14 hits and a plus-7 rating across 23 outings this season.