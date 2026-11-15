Nelson scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Nelson has two goals and an assist during his three-game point streak. He is poised for a massive uptick in offense as he fills in on the top line during Nathan MacKinnon's (lower body) projected one-month absence. Nelson has six goals, seven assists, 36 shots on net, 15 blocked shots, 12 hits and a plus-6 rating over 21 appearances. He'll look to form some quick chemistry with Artturi Lehkonen and Martin Necas to help keep the Avalanche afloat without their top forward.