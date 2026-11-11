Nelson scored a goal Tuesday in a 6-3 win over Toronto.

It was his first goal since Halloween (five games), and he has just five (six assists) in 19 games this season. We expect Nelson to pick up his scoring pace a little, but right now, he's barely teetering toward a 20-goal season. If he doesn't get there, it would be the first time that happened since the pandemic-shortened season, and the first time in a full season since 2017-18. At 35, Nelson's best-before is coming, and he might be closer than we'd all like with just 11 points in 19 games.