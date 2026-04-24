Nelson scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kings in Game 3.

Nelson entered this contest on an 11-game goal drought, and he hadn't earned a point over his last four contests. He was able to snap the slump with an empty-netter, and he's added six shots on net, six hits, six blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over three playoff games. Prior to this year, Nelson accumulated 27 goals and 27 assists over 85 postseason appearances across nine playoff runs.