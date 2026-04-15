Avalanche's Brock Nelson: Not playing Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nelson (undisclosed) is reportedly out for maintenance reasons Tuesday versus the Flames, Conor McGahey of Altitude TV reports.
Nelson's absence will thin out the Avalanche's center depth even more, but it doesn't appear to be a significant concern for the postseason. The 34-year-old's absence will push Parker Kelly to center. Nelson's status for Thursday at home versus the Flames has yet to be revealed.
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