Nelson scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Nelson has a point in each of his last two games and five (two goals, three assists) in five games this season. His four shots Saturday eclipsed the total number he fired to this point in the season (three). Nelson delivered one of the best seasons of his career in 2025-26 (33 goals, 32 assists and 186 shots; 81 games), and his roles as second-line pivot and cog on the second power-play unit should deliver another strong season. His power-play production may be slightly lower this season, though -- it may be hard for Nelson to put up 18 PPP from the second unit.