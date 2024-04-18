Nelson produced an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Penguins.

After opening the scoring early in the first period, the 32-year-old helped set up Kyle Palmieri with only 16 seconds left in the second frame. Nelson extended his point streak to five games and goal streak to three games in the process, and over that stretch he's racked up four goals and eight points. If the Islanders are going to upset the Hurricanes in the first round, Nelson will likely need to remain locked in. On the season, he delivered 34 goals and 69 points, falling just short of the career-best numbers he posted in 2022-23.