Nelson scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist Tuesday in a 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 5.

The 32-year-old center did his best to keep his team alive in an elimination game, but the Isles simply didn't have the firepower to keep up with Carolina. Nelson picked up two goals and four points in five postseason contests after supplying 34 goals and 69 points in the regular season, his third straight campaign with 30-plus goals. He has one more season left on his current contract with a $6 million AAV but just $4 million in salary left on the deal.