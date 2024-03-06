Nelson notched two assists during Tuesday's 4-2 win over St. Louis.

With the game tied 2-2 heading into the third period, Nelson was able to provide two primary assists on the final two goals to seal the win for the Islanders. He also added two shots on goal and an even rating in 15:44 of ice time. Nelson has a modest three-game point streak going, scoring three goals and adding two assists during that time. The 32-year old center is a solid option for fantasy managers seeking a reliable scorer - he has 51 points in 61 games played - with decent peripheral contributions.