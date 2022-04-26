Nelson (illness) will not be available against the Capitals on Tuesday.
Nelson has racked up 58 points through 70 games this season, including a career-high 36 goals. The veteran center hasn't missed a game since Jan. 1. An update on his status for Thursday's tilt with Washington should be available in the coming days.
More News
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Pots pair in loss•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Earns one of each Friday•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Back to 50-point threshold•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Two more points Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Keeps rolling with two goals•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Stays scorching with three helpers•