Clutterbuck (undisclosed) will be ready for the conference semifinals despite technically carrying a day-to-day designation, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

This news was relayed from GM Lou Lamoriello. Clutterbuck reportedly stayed off the ice Friday, but he's clearly benefited from the Islanders sweeping the Penguins in the first round; it has afforded him more time to work with trainers between games.