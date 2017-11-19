Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Late scratch Saturday
Clutterbuck (illness) will miss Saturday's game in Tampa Bay.
The physical forward will be especially disappointed to miss the game after potting a goal and assist in his last outing, taking his season totals to four goals and four assists. Without Clutterbuck, Alan Quine will enter the lineup and skate on the Isles' second line.
