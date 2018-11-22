Clutterbuck missed the game Wednesday versus the Rangers due to an illness, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Michael Dal Colle replaced Clutterbuck in the lineup Wednesday, Clutterbuck's absence means that all three members of the checking line for the Islanders are out of the lineup. Casey Cizikas is dealing with a lower-body injury that saw him placed on IR and Matt Martin is still day to day with a shoulder ailment. Martin and Clutterbuck have a chance to return Friday versus the Devils.