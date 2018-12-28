Clutterbuck (lower body) will not play in Friday's game against the Senators, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Clutterbuck was first considered a question mark for the tilt, but he can now be officially removed from any fantasy lineups that may be employing him as a physical option. The veteran winger will join the team on its upcoming two-game road trip, so there's a good chance he will return to action either Saturday in Toronto or Monday in Buffalo.