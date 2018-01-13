Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Leaves game early
Cizikas was forced to save the game early Saturday due to an upper body injury, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
While no definitive diagnosis has been announced, coach Doug Weight did state after the game that the injury "doesn't look good". This would seem to indicate that Cizikas is extremely unlikely to play Monday in Montreal or Tuesday versus the Devils. Cizikas usually centers the Islanders fourth line and will be a loss for the team as that line is used to keep the opponents best forwards in check.
