Cizikas blocked a shot with his hand in Tuesday's game versus the Penguins, and there was no update on his status after the contest, Ethan Sears of the New York Post reports.

Cizikas went to the locker room a couple of times Tuesday, but the hand issue is of the most concern. It's unclear if he'll be able to play Thursday versus the Blues. With Hudson Fasching (illness) also questionable, the Islanders may need to call up a forward or play with seven defensemen.