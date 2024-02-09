Cizikas scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Lightning.

Cizikas missed 10 games while dealing with a lower-body injury. He celebrated his return with a steal-and-score play for his first tally since Dec. 13. The fourth-line center is hardly a consistent scorer, but he's steady defensively as a fixture in the Islanders' lineup when healthy. For the season, he has 12 points, 45 shots on net, 70 hits, 45 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 40 appearances.