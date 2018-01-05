Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg: 'A for effort' in loss
Seidenberg collected two assists, four hits and a blocked shot Thursday in a 6-4 road loss to the Flyers.
This was the second multi-assist performance for Seidenberg this season, but he's having a tough time drawing into the lineup these days let alone impressing fantasy owners with his offensive binges. Generally, a good starting point in searching for a fantasy defender is making sure he skates at least 20 minutes per game; the German doesn't check that box.
