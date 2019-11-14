Islanders' Derick Brassard: Back at center

Brassard moved back to center for the game Wednesday versus Toronto, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Brassard is a natural center so this shouldn't come as a surprise. Brassard had been seeing time at wing due to multiple injuries for the Islanders, but with the team starting to get back it's injured players, Brassard was once again at center Wednesday. Coach Barry Trotz did say that Josh Bailey and Brassard can play either position, so this isn't the last time we will see a switch. Brassard scored his sixth goal of the season in the Islanders 5-4 victory over Toronto on Wednesday.