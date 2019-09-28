Islanders' Derick Brassard: Doesn't play Saturday
Brassard (illness) missed practice Friday and was likely held out of the game Saturday versus the Rangers as a precaution, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Brassard shouldn't be in any danger of missing the season opener versus Washington on Friday. Brassard is expected to center the third-line for the Islanders at least to start the season with Leo Komarov and Anthony Beauvillier flanking him.
