Islanders' Derick Brassard: Doesn't play Saturday

Brassard (illness) missed practice Friday and was likely held out of the game Saturday versus the Rangers as a precaution, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Brassard shouldn't be in any danger of missing the season opener versus Washington on Friday. Brassard is expected to center the third-line for the Islanders at least to start the season with Leo Komarov and Anthony Beauvillier flanking him.

