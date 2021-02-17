Sorokin stopped all 20 shots he faced in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Sabres.

The rookie netminder had gone 0-2-1 in his first three starts, but Sorokin put everything together in this one, earning his first win and first shutout in the NHL with some big saves. Semyon Varlamov has a firm hold on the No. 1 job for the Islanders, but Sorokin is the future for the team in net and could be ready to deliver some impressive results when his name gets called.