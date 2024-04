Sorokin will guard the road crease Saturday against the Rangers, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Sorokin was excellent in his last start, stopping 25 of 27 shots in a 4-2 win over Columbus on Thursday. The 28-year-old has seen his numbers drop a bit but has still been solid this season, recording a .907 save percentage and a 24-19-11 record in 54 appearances. He will have a tough matchup against the Rangers, who are 25-12-4 at home this year.