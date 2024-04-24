Sorokin is set to start at home against Carolina on Thursday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Sorokin had a 25-19-12 record, 3.01 GAA and .908 save percentage in 56 regular-season appearances this season. Semyon Varlamov was in net for the first two contests of the Islanders' playoff series and initially appeared to be the projected starter for Game 3 after being the first goaltender off the ice following Wednesday's morning skate, but coach Patrick Roy indicated that New York will make a change in goal. Carolina has a 2-0 series lead and has outscored the Islanders 8-4.