Sorokin turned aside 25 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Both goals against Sorokin came in the first period, and the 28-year-old netminder shut Columbus down the rest of the way to help the Isles move back into a playoff spot. The streaky Sorokin has won two straight starts while allowing three goals on 46 shots, but that comes on the heels of six straight losses. New York might need him to stay sharp if it's going to stay ahead of Detroit, Washington and Pittsburgh in the race for the final postseason berth in the Eastern Conference.