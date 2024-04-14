Sorokin stopped 41 shots in regulation and overtime and one of three shootout attempts in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

The Islanders haven't quite clinched a playoff spot yet, and while Sorokin did his best to try and get his team an extra point in the standings, he wasn't able to deny Artemi Panarin in the clutch. The 28-year-old netminder is 2-0-1 over his last three starts, allowing five goals on 89 shots (.944 save percentage) as he tries to regain his peak form ahead of the postseason, but he still appears to be behind Semyon Varlamov on the depth chart.