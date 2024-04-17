Sorokin was the first goalie off the ice Wednesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports, indicating he'll be in goal at home against Pittsburgh.
With the Isles cemented into the third-place spot in the Metropolitan Division, the team will go with Sorokin on Wednesday. That points to Semyon Varlamov being the presumptive starter for the postseason, which shouldn't come as a surprise considering he went 7-1-0 in eight games down the stretch. For his part, Sorokin did play in 55 games for the team this year and should still have a chance to get into a playoff game if Varlamov struggles
