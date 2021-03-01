Sorokin posted a 20-save shutout in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Penguins.

Sorokin hasn't allowed a goal in his last two appearances, although he's only faced 40 shots in that span. The 25-year-old Russian improved to 2-2-1 with a 2.19 GAA and a .912 save percentage through his first five career games. Sorokin is still likely to play second fiddle to Semyon Varlamov until the former demonstrates more consistency with a larger workload.