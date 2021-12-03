Sorokin made 33 saves in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Sorokin was spotted a 1-0 lead by Mathew Barzal just over one minute in, but the Sharks tilted the ice the rest of the way, finishing with a 35-25 edge in shots. Nick Bonino tied it eight minutes later, and after neither team could muster another goal over the next two periods, it took Erik Karlsson just 33 seconds to end it in overtime after Adam Pelech drifted right past the crease, leaving Karlsson all alone with Sorokin out of position. The Islanders showed progress, earning a point after eight consecutive regulation defeats, but the team hasn't won since Sorokin shut out the Jets on Nov. 6.