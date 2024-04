Sorokin was first off the ice Thursday, signifying he will guard the visitors crease against the Blue Jackets, per Ethan Sears of the New York Post.

Sorokin was solid in his last start on Tuesday, stopping 18 of 19 shots in a 2-1 win over Chicago. The 28-year-old has put together a solid season, recording a .907 save percentage and a 23-19-11 record in 53 starts. He will have a favorable matchup in a must-win game against the Blue Jackets who are 10-20-7 on the road.