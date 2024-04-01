Sorokin will protect the home net Tuesday against Chicago, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Sorokin has surrendered 21 goals on 176 shots during his six-game losing streak. He will get the second half of the Islanders' back-to-back after Semyon Varlamov plays against Philadelphia on Monday. Sorokin has a 22-19-11 record this season with a 3.07 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 52 games played. Chicago sits 32nd in the league with 2.22 goals per contest this campaign, so it's a favorable matchup for Sorokin to attempt to get back on track.