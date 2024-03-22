Sorokin stopped 18 of 23 shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings, with Detroit's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The first half of the game was actually scoreless, but the wheels fell off for the Islanders fairly quickly once Christian Fischer beat Sorokin on a breakaway just over 11 minutes into the second period. It's the 28-year-old netminder's fifth straight loss, a stretch in which he's stumbled to a 3.66 GAA and .878 save percentage, but the issue has been with New York's defense more than it's been with Sorokin's play. With the Isles sliding out of the playoff picture though, they need their No. 1 goalie to start stealing a win or two.