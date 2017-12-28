Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Gets comeback win
Halak stopped 35 of 37 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over Buffalo.
The 32-year-old has had an inconsistent season, which has resulted in a GAA over 3.00, the worst mark of his career. Halak's win against the Sabres was impressive, but he will likely continue to split starts with Thomas Greiss, limiting his value.
More News
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Gets starting nod for Wednesday's tilt•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Heads into break in winning fashion•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Confirmed starter Saturday•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Allows five in loss to Ducks•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Chased in second period•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...