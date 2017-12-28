Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Gets comeback win

Halak stopped 35 of 37 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over Buffalo.

The 32-year-old has had an inconsistent season, which has resulted in a GAA over 3.00, the worst mark of his career. Halak's win against the Sabres was impressive, but he will likely continue to split starts with Thomas Greiss, limiting his value.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories