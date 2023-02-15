Pageau is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and won't play Tuesday against Ottawa.

The Islanders will have Casey Cizikas (illness) and Otto Koivula, who was called up from AHL Bridgeport on Monday, in the lineup Tuesday. Pageau has registered 10 goals, 29 points, 97 shots on net and 142 hits in 56 games this season.

