Pageau is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and won't play Tuesday against Ottawa.
The Islanders will have Casey Cizikas (illness) and Otto Koivula, who was called up from AHL Bridgeport on Monday, in the lineup Tuesday. Pageau has registered 10 goals, 29 points, 97 shots on net and 142 hits in 56 games this season.
More News
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Picks up two assists Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Goalless streak at 13 games•
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Collects assist Monday•
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Supplies helper Friday•
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Does damage on special teams•
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Nets Thursday's first tally•