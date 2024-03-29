Pageau scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Panthers.

The 31-year-old center jumped on a loose puck and slid it past Anthony Stolarz midway through the second period, giving the Isles their first and only lead of the game. Pageau's last multi-point performance came March 2, and on the season he's produced 10 goals and 30 points in 72 contests. He's also tied his career high with 175 hits, and his 72 blocked shots has him seven back of matching his personal best in that category as well.