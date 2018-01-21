Islanders' John Tavares: Delivers two more points in Chicago

Tavares scored for the second consecutive game and had an assist in Saturday's win over the Blackhawks.

Tavares was credited with six shots on goal in the victory, as the Islanders blew out the Blackhawks by a 7-3 score. The top-line center has been held off the scoresheet just once in his last six games, racking up four goals and seven points in that span. Tavares has been one of the best fantasy forwards this season, managing 26 goals and 57 points in 48 games. He's about as good as it gets when it comes to reliable and prolific fantasy centers.