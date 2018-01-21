Islanders' John Tavares: Delivers two more points in Chicago
Tavares scored for the second consecutive game and had an assist in Saturday's win over the Blackhawks.
Tavares was credited with six shots on goal in the victory, as the Islanders blew out the Blackhawks by a 7-3 score. The top-line center has been held off the scoresheet just once in his last six games, racking up four goals and seven points in that span. Tavares has been one of the best fantasy forwards this season, managing 26 goals and 57 points in 48 games. He's about as good as it gets when it comes to reliable and prolific fantasy centers.
More News
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Continues to score amid contract talk•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Not looking to leave•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Records helper Wednesday•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Tacks on three more points•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Two helpers, five shots in loss•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Leads team to win with goal and two helpers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...