Tavares scored the game-winning goal Saturday in a 3-0 win over the Sabres.

It was his 1,100 game. William Nylander threaded a backhand pass to Tavares inside the blue line, and he drove to the high slot where he ripped a wrist shot past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen early in the first period. Tavares now has 1,033 points (451 goals, 582 assists), which moved him into fifth-most among all active players through their 1,100th game.