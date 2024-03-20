Tavares registered one goal and two assists in the 4-3 road loss to the Flyers on Tuesday.

After being down 3-0 going into the third period, Tavares tried to will his team to a comeback victory by contributing on all three of the Maple Leafs goals. The 33-year old captain scored the final goal of the game, his 22nd of the season, but they could not get another to tie it up. This was Tavares' second multi-point game in a row, scoring 2 goals and adding 3 assists over that span. While his point production might be lower this season - he has 51 points in 65 games - his recent performance shows he's still capable of putting up points.