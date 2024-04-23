Tavares scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 3-2 victory over the Bruins.
Tavares tied the game 2-2 on the man advantage late in the second period, beating Linus Ullmark with a turnaround wrister for his first goal of the postseason. The 33-year-old Tavares finished the regular season with at least one goal in each of his final four contests. He tallied 29 goals and 65 points across 80 games this year.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Snags 27th goal of season•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: First goals in six games•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Continues to produce•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Three points in Wednesday's win•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Three-point effort in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Notches one of each Saturday•