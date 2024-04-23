Share Video

Link copied!

Tavares scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 3-2 victory over the Bruins.

Tavares tied the game 2-2 on the man advantage late in the second period, beating Linus Ullmark with a turnaround wrister for his first goal of the postseason. The 33-year-old Tavares finished the regular season with at least one goal in each of his final four contests. He tallied 29 goals and 65 points across 80 games this year.

More News